Pisces: Your spouse's loyalty and courageous spirit will bring you immense joy today. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial transactions. Spending time with family or close friends will make the day even more special. You may find yourself deeply missing your partner, feeling their presence even in their absence. This is an excellent time to initiate new projects and plans. Consider using your free time to relax and have fun with your closest friends. Your married life will flourish today—take the opportunity to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Remedy: Donate pure ghee and camphor at a religious place to enhance family happiness.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.