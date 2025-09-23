Pisces: Do not let unnecessary thoughts cloud your mind. Stay calm and stress-free to strengthen your mental resilience. Avoid entertaining requests for temporary loans. Travel plans made earlier may get postponed due to a family health concern. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood, giving you moments to cherish. Fresh money-making ideas may come your way—make good use of them. Pay attention to pending tax and insurance matters. The day also favors your married life, so express your love openly to your partner. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to poor and needy children for blessings and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.