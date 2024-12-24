Pisces: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You may need to spend money on your partner's health, but there's no need to worry—your long-term savings will prove helpful. Someone you live with may feel frustrated or upset by your casual and unpredictable behavior. A disappointment in love won’t dampen your spirit. Today will be a busy and highly social day, with people seeking your advice and readily agreeing with your suggestions. You might consider reading a book in your free time, though family interruptions could distract you. Your spouse may display a self-centered attitude today, which could require patience. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green-colored bottle and bury it near the roots of a peepul tree to maintain peace and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.