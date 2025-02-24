Pisces: Overthinking and magnifying difficulties may weaken your resilience, so try to maintain a positive outlook. Avoid consuming alcohol or any intoxicants today, as it could lead to the loss of valuable items. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—it will mean a lot to them. In your love life, avoid being overly controlling, as it may lead to conflicts. When exploring new ventures, seek partnerships with ambitious and enterprising individuals. You may feel frustrated realizing that you don’t have enough time for your family and friends—this feeling may be especially strong today. Additionally, the absence of domestic help might add stress to your day, potentially causing tension with your spouse. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.