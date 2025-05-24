Pisces: Don’t let small matters trouble your mind today. Investing in antiques and jewelry is likely to bring you gains and prosperity. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill your home with joy and celebration. The profound bliss of the entire universe seems to reside in the bond between two people in love—and today, that happiness is yours to cherish. Though a task at work remains unfinished for some reason, you will need to dedicate your valuable time to it this evening. A series of disagreements may take a toll, making it challenging to reconcile with your spouse. Patience and understanding will be essential. During a trip, you might encounter a beautiful stranger whose presence could offer you valuable and enriching experiences. Remedy: For peace and positivity, chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) eleven times.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.