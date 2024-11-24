Pisces: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. Businesspeople may receive financial support through a close friend, which could help resolve several ongoing challenges. An elderly relative may bless you as they seek your assistance in addressing a personal issue. Consider enhancing your love life by spending quality time together at a picnic spot. Your good deeds at work might earn you recognition and respect. While spending time alone can be refreshing, you might feel anxious about unresolved concerns. Reach out to a trusted advisor or an experienced person for guidance—it could provide much-needed clarity. By the end of the day, you and your spouse might share an unforgettable evening together. Remedy: For better health, flow raw turmeric into running water as an offering.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.