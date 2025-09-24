Pisces: Engage in charity or donation work today to bring mental peace. You won’t need to spend your own money, as an elder in your household may assist you financially. It’s also a good day to reconnect with people you rarely meet. In matters of love, avoid being overly submissive. If you are considering a new business partnership, make sure to gather all the facts before making any commitments. Your ability to respond quickly to challenges will earn you recognition. While you may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, by the end of the day you’ll realize they were busy making arrangements for your benefit. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bathing water to maintain a steady and harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.