Pisces: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that fears are as fleeting as a soap bubble—easily dispelled with courage. Long-term investments will bring substantial gains. Your charm and personality will attract new friendships. Today, you’ll truly understand that once you've found the love of your life, nothing else matters. Work pressures may still occupy your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. Try to see situations clearly; otherwise, you might waste your free time overthinking. Your partner will sweep you into a world of love and deep emotions today. Remedy: Establish a Mangal Yantra at home and your workplace to enhance success in your job and business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.