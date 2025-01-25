Pisces: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, which could leave you feeling tense. However, there’s no need to worry too much, as the happiness you experience today will outweigh any disappointments. If you’ve been working on securing a loan, today is your lucky day, and you may finally see success. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be sure to understand and acknowledge the feelings of your beloved today. It’s also an excellent time for both social and religious gatherings. You’ll spend a memorable and fulfilling day with your spouse, enjoying each other’s company. Additionally, you may receive the money you lent to someone, which will help ease some of your financial challenges. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If this isn’t possible, contribute an amount equivalent to the cost of a cow at a temple or hermitage for the same benefit.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.