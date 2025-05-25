Pisces: You may find it difficult to focus on work today, as your health might not be at its best. An old friend could reach out seeking financial support—while your help will be appreciated, it may put some strain on your own finances, so proceed with care. Taking an emotional leap could work in your favor today. A simple gesture, like placing fresh flowers by your window, can be a beautiful way to express love and invite positivity into your space. A long-term project may face further delays, but don’t lose heart—stay committed, and the right time will come. Also, be open to travel opportunities; they could bring unexpected benefits. Romance will be at its peak, and you might witness the most passionate side of your partner today—cherish these moments of deep connection. Remedy: For lasting good health, soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.