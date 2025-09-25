Pisces: You’ll have plenty of time today to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. Those who have been spending carelessly may realize the true value of money, as sudden needs could arise. If you’re seeking emotional comfort, the support and guidance of elders will bring reassurance. Romance is favored, and from morning till evening, your energy at work will remain high and productive. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer moments of solitude, which will prove refreshing and beneficial. Married life will be filled with warmth and charm—romantic music, candlelight, delicious food, and togetherness will set the mood for the day. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to attract better financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.