Pisces: You may experience some minor health discomfort today, so take care of your well-being. Long-term investments in stocks or mutual funds are likely to be beneficial. At home, small tensions with family members or your spouse may arise, so practice patience and understanding. Be cautious in matters of love, as one-sided attraction could lead to disappointment. On the professional front, the day looks smooth, making it a good time to put fresh ideas into action. A small lie from your spouse may upset you, but it’s not worth letting it spoil your mood. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water under the sun and drink it daily to boost vitality and health.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.