Pisces: The blessings of a wise and saintly person will bring you peace of mind today. You may encounter some financial difficulties, and seeking advice from your father or a respected father figure could prove beneficial. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will fill your home with joy and excitement. Your heart will race with happiness as you meet someone special who feels like your dream partner. At work, things could take a surprisingly positive turn if you simply greet someone who dislikes you. Some friends may drop by to spend time with you, but be mindful—avoid consuming harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes, as it won’t do you any good. With just a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Remedy: Offer Dhatura (black thorn apple) seeds to Lord Shiva for good health and a peaceful mind.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5:30 pm.