Pisces: Today is an excellent day for your health, as your cheerful mindset will act as a natural tonic, keeping you confident and positive. Financially, things are looking up—you might even recover money you had previously lent to someone. Children will enjoy spending more time on sports and outdoor activities. However, the interference of a third party could cause tension between you and your partner, so handle the situation carefully. Learning new skills and techniques will be crucial for advancing in your career. You may receive compliments today that you’ve longed to hear, boosting your confidence. However, relatives of your spouse might disrupt the peace in your married life. Remedy: To enhance your love life, consider donating black clothes or fabrics to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.