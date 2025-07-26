Pisces: Your health may need a little extra care today—don’t ignore minor signs and make time for rest and nourishment. You might discover valuable lessons in saving and managing your finances more wisely, which could benefit you in the long run. It’s the right moment to shed any dominating tendencies within your family. Embrace collaboration and emotional support—your shift in attitude will bring immense happiness to your loved ones. Romance flows smoothly today, blessing your love life with warmth and connection. Time waits for no one, so make the most of every moment—use it mindfully and with purpose. In married life, love and good food are simple joys—and today, you'll experience both to the fullest. If you live far from your family, feelings of longing may surface. A heartfelt conversation with your loved ones can lift your spirits and bring you peace. Remedy: Include jaggery and lentils in your meals today to boost your energy and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.