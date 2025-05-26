Pisces: Too much stress and anxiety can affect your mental strength and decision-making. Stay positive and motivate yourself to fight through challenges. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. Family matters may not feel peaceful, and there could be some tension at home. Your romantic life may face difficulties today. At work, your responsibilities are likely to increase. You will share quality time with your spouse, but an old, unresolved issue may lead to a disagreement. Also, interference from your spouse’s relatives might affect the harmony in your married life. Remedy: For happiness in the family, offer help or support to your daughter, aunt (father’s or mother’s sister), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.