Pisces: Avoid a pessimistic attitude, as it can reduce your opportunities and disrupt your inner harmony. A creditor might visit today, requesting repayment of a loan. While you may manage to clear the amount, it could strain your finances. It's wise to steer clear of borrowing to prevent future challenges. Your charm and personality will help you form new friendships. If your partner seems upset with you, remember it often stems from care and concern. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective and feelings. Stay grounded—daydreaming or relying on others for your responsibilities can hinder your progress. Despite a busy day, you’ll manage to carve out some time for yourself. Use this opportunity to engage in something creative or personally fulfilling. To keep your relationship vibrant, make an effort to surprise your partner regularly. Small gestures of appreciation can prevent feelings of neglect. Remedy: Worship an image or idol of Goddess Durga as Simhavahini (riding a lion) to promote stable financial conditions.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.