Pisces: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency. It's essential to consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Today, your attention should be on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Consider visiting a relative who hasn't been feeling well. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. It's wise to postpone new projects and unnecessary expenses. Favorable planetary alignments will give you many reasons to feel content today. Your parents might bless your spouse with a thoughtful gift, which will strengthen your marriage. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

• Lucky Colour: Black.

• Auspicious Time: 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM.