Pisces: Regular exercise will help you maintain a healthy weight. Today, you’ll realize the true value of smart investments, as an old financial decision brings you profitable returns. Your spouse and children will shower you with extra love and care, strengthening your family bond. However, minor issues at home may arise—try to avoid unnecessary criticism of your partner to maintain harmony. If you’re planning to take a day off from work, rest assured that things will run smoothly in your absence. And if any issues do arise, you’ll be able to resolve them effortlessly upon your return. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends to relive cherished memories. However, be mindful, as your spouse’s rude behavior might leave you feeling emotionally drained today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by offering black and white sesame seeds to a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.