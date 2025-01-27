Pisces: A pleasure trip with friends or family will help you unwind and relax. Although your expenses rise, an increase in income will cover your bills. Someone you know may overreact to financial matters, leading to some tense moments at home. Your love life could take a new direction today, with your partner bringing up the topic of marriage. Take your time and consider all aspects before making any decisions. You'll also have the chance to work on major land deals and coordinate people for entertainment projects. It will be a day full of laughter, with most things unfolding as you wish. Your spouse will give you plenty of time to express what’s on your mind. Remedy: For better financial health, apply some oil to your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.