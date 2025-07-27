Pisces: Patience is your greatest ally today. Your consistent efforts, guided by common sense and clarity, will pave the way to success. A sudden inflow of money will help you manage bills and urgent expenses with ease. However, someone close may overreact to financial matters, potentially creating tension at home—stay calm and handle things diplomatically. Romantic life may feel a bit tangled today; misunderstandings or emotional distance could arise. On the professional front, it’s a favorable day for retailers and wholesalers—business may pick up unexpectedly. Be cautious about whom you spend your time with—avoid getting too friendly with those who tend to distract or waste your time. Any lingering frustration or low spirits will be gently uplifted by your life partner, who may surprise you with something thoughtful and heartfelt. Remedy: Respect and follow your father's guidance to maintain a harmonious and peaceful family atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.