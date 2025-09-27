Pisces: You will feel energetic and agile throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your activities. Financially, you won’t need to spend your own money, as an elder in your household may assist you. Today is also favorable for reconnecting with old contacts and renewing relationships. However, the unpredictable behavior of your partner might momentarily upset your mood. You may also enjoy some leisure time, watching movies or TV programs to relax. Keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as it may require some attention. It’s a good day to catch up with friends you haven’t seen in a long time, but make sure to inform them in advance to avoid wasting time. Remedy: Gift a silver elephant to your lover to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.