Pisces: Engaging in acts of charity or donation today will bring you a deep sense of peace and fulfillment. Avoid any dishonest financial practices, such as tax evasion, as they could lead to serious trouble. Dedicate time to your family, showing them your care and affection—your presence and attention will mean more than anything else. In relationships, don’t give in to unnecessary demands, but remain gentle and respectful. A polite and helpful attitude will draw strong support from your partners and associates. Refrain from unhealthy habits like alcohol or cigarettes, as they could waste your time and energy. Some tensions with family members may arise during the day, but by evening, your spouse’s warmth and affection will bring you comfort and relief. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.