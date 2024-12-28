Pisces: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy life. Financial gains are likely, but consider performing acts of charity and making donations to achieve inner peace. Spend your free time in the delightful company of children, even if it requires extra effort—it will bring you joy. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, so embrace the opportunity to connect. Don’t hesitate to share your opinions when asked, as they will be genuinely valued and appreciated. You and your spouse may revisit the sweet, romantic memories of the past, deepening your bond. However, you might feel the day hasn’t been as productive as you’d hoped. To make the most of your time, plan your day thoughtfully. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to ensure wise use of your intelligence and decision-making abilities.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.