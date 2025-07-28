Pisces: Engage in outdoor activities or sports today to refresh your mind and body—it’s an ideal day to unwind. Married individuals may receive financial support or a gift from their in-laws, bringing some unexpected relief. Your partner will be caring and encouraging, and a silent glance from them may reveal a deep and heartfelt emotion. Work, however, may feel less rewarding. A sense of disappointment or a possible betrayal by someone close could weigh on your mind throughout the day. Additionally, unfinished tasks may require you to extend your work hours into the evening. On a brighter note, your partner may lead you into a world filled with tenderness and emotional connection, leaving you feeling cherished and loved. Remedy: Donate milk packets to underprivileged girl children to invite blessings and accelerate growth in your business ventures.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.