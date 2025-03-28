Pisces: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to participate in sports competitions with renewed energy. Financial difficulties will ease as your parents step in to support you. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your home. Your pure and unconditional love holds a magical, creative power. Today, you may come across an old item at home that reminds you of childhood, filling you with nostalgia. If you believe marriage is all about compromises, today will prove that it's one of the best things that ever happened to you. What could be better than enjoying a great movie in a luxurious theater on a holiday? Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.30 am.