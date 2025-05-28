Pisces: It’s a joyful day filled with happiness. You have the potential to earn money without anyone’s help—just believe in yourself. A gift from a relative living abroad will lift your spirits. You might go on a fun trip that refreshes your energy and enthusiasm. However, you may feel a bit disappointed if the recognition or reward you were expecting gets delayed. On the bright side, you’ll be full of great ideas today, and your efforts may bring you unexpected success. You’ll also experience the true joy of being married. Remedy: For success in your professional life, donate a silver cow idol to a female member of your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.