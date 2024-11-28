Pisces: Don’t overexert yourself—remember to take time to rest and recharge. Take a closer look at any investment opportunities that seem appealing; it’s essential to consult with experts before making any commitments. Today is favorable for those seeking a matrimonial alliance. You might share sweet moments with your beloved, like candyfloss and toffees, adding joy to your relationship. Traveling could open doors to new business opportunities. It’s also a great day for both social and religious events. Though women are from Venus and men are from Mars, today is a day when these two energies harmonize beautifully. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.