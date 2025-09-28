Pisces: Keep your aspirations balanced to truly enjoy life. Embrace yoga, which nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual health, helping you maintain a calm and positive temperament. Today, discuss money matters with your family—investment and savings advice from them will greatly benefit your financial stability. At a social gathering, you will shine as the center of attraction. In love, stay cheerful and courageous while facing challenges. Your steady hard work will bring rewarding results. However, drive carefully while returning home tonight, as carelessness could lead to illness or mishap. Your spouse may briefly doubt your loyalty due to your busy routine, but by the end of the day, understanding and affection will prevail, bringing you closer together. Remedy: Stay away from drinking and smoking to strengthen both your health and financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.