Pisces: Your cherished dream is on the verge of coming true, but remember to keep your excitement in check to avoid unintended consequences. Past investments aimed at securing your future will yield rewarding results today. While your challenges may feel overwhelming, those around you might not recognize your struggles, possibly perceiving them as outside their concern. A surprise message could bring joy and fill your heart with sweet anticipation. This is an excellent day to express yourself and channel your energy into creative projects. Students should focus on their studies rather than socializing, as this is a crucial time for building their future. You'll come to appreciate the beauty and strength of your marriage like never before. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, use saffron moderately in your meals.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.