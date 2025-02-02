Pisces: Excessive worry and stress can take a toll on your health, so strive for mental clarity by avoiding confusion and frustration. Travel may feel exhausting for some, but it will bring financial gains. Keep your temper in check to maintain harmony within your family. Be cautious in romance—your partner may use flattery to seek extra attention. This is a great day for negotiating with new clients and exploring new opportunities. Students of this zodiac sign may spend excessive time on TV or mobile devices, leading to wasted productivity. Your spouse is truly a blessing in your life, and today, you will deeply appreciate their presence. Remedy: Practice Pranayama (breathing exercises) early in the morning to maintain physical fitness and mental freshness.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.