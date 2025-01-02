Pisces: Avoid a pessimistic attitude, as it not only reduces your chances of success but also disrupts your physical and mental harmony. If you’ve been facing a financial crisis, today brings hope—you might receive money from an unexpected source, resolving several life challenges instantly. By addressing and overcoming differences with family members, you can achieve your goals more smoothly. Stay cheerful and have the courage to navigate the ups and downs of love. Today, you may finally understand the reasons behind your boss’s rude behavior, which could bring clarity and relief. Limit excessive use of TV or mobile devices to avoid wasting valuable time. Be mindful of allowing others to influence you more than your partner, as it could lead to tension in your relationship. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to enhance your health and stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.