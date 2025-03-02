Pisces: You will be full of energy and agility today, with your health supporting you completely. Expect to gain benefits through the help of a sibling. Relatives will offer their support, helping ease the worries weighing on your mind. In your love life, let go of minor disagreements and focus on strengthening your bond. This is also a great time to express yourself and work on creative projects. Be open to advice from others—it could bring unexpected benefits today. Your parents may surprise your spouse with a thoughtful gift, bringing even more happiness to your married life. Remedy: Discard old and torn books to ensure harmony and smooth functioning in family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 10 pm.