Pisces: Today, someone may try to upset your mood, but don’t let their negativity take control of your day. These unnecessary worries and anxieties could have an impact on your well-being, possibly causing skin issues. If you’ve invested in overseas property, today might be a great day to sell it for a profit. Remember, anger and frustration will only disrupt your peace of mind and could lead to significant losses. Instead, keep your calm and focus on positivity. Your love life holds the potential for something deeper—a marriage proposal could turn your relationship into a lifelong commitment. You may face some criticism from a senior regarding incomplete tasks from the past. To ease the pressure, spend your free time catching up on work and addressing any pending responsibilities. There’s a lovely surprise waiting for you in your marriage, and you might receive a call from someone you’ve wanted to reconnect with for a while. This conversation will bring back sweet memories and transport you to another time. Remedy: For excellent health, recite ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.