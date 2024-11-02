Pisces: Avoid pressuring others to do things for you; instead, focus on their wants and interests to discover true happiness. Today, steer clear of friends who ask to borrow money without the intention of paying it back. Your friends will brighten your day with exciting plans for the evening. Personal matters will remain under control, so don’t waste your valuable time. Remember to cherish every moment, as once it's gone, it can never be regained. You’ll have meaningful conversations about your feelings for each other today, fostering a deeper connection. Additionally, you’ll find that you can complete your work quickly, impressing your colleagues. Remedy: For great health benefits, prepare and enjoy a sweet made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.