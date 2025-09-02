Pisces: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with wisdom and understanding, will pave the way to success. You may feel the urge to earn quick money, but also find joy in hobbies and supporting your family. Work might take a backseat as you experience comfort and bliss in the company of your beloved. Partnership ventures begun today can bring long-term benefits, though you may face opposition from associates. The day holds great potential for planning a prosperous future, but an unexpected guest in the evening could disrupt your schedule. Overall, your bond with your spouse will make the day better than usual. Remedy: Donate blood to someone in need for positive results in business and career growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.