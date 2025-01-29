Pisces: Your high confidence and manageable work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Your finances are likely to improve. If you’ve lent money to someone, expect to get it back today. Plan something fun and exciting for later in the day. Romantic feelings will be returned, and you’ll feel the love and support from everyone at work. You can also spend quality time with your spouse by taking a break from work. Today, your marriage will feel more wonderful than ever before. Remedy: Eat a saffron-based food item before heading to work for an auspicious professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.