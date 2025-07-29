Pisces: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to boost physical health and build mental resilience. Those who have been spending carelessly may face a sudden financial need, making them realize the true value of earning and saving money. Plan something fun and relaxing for the second half of the day—it will lift your spirits. A delightful surprise or gift from your beloved will make the day even more special. Avoid making promises unless you're certain you can fulfill them. If you manage to carve out personal time despite a packed schedule, use it wisely—it could positively shape your future. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today may bring the warmth and love you've been hoping for. Remedy: To strengthen your financial well-being, clean your teeth using alum.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.