Pisces: Believe in yourself—self-trust is the foundation of true strength, especially as you battle a prolonged illness. The Moon’s position may lead to unnecessary expenses, so if you aim to save money, discuss financial planning with your spouse or parents. Plan your day wisely and seek guidance from trustworthy people when needed. Romance may not be in your favor today, as finding true love seems challenging. However, you will have ample time for yourself—use it to pursue your interests, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your spouse will uplift your mood with a delightful surprise. If you have little on your schedule, consider using the time to repair or organize things at home. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.