Pisces: A positive day to focus on activities that enhance your health and well-being. If you have borrowed money, you may need to make repayments today, which could put some pressure on your finances. On a brighter note, a letter or message may bring joyful news for the entire family. In matters of love, partners will show extra sensitivity toward family sentiments, strengthening the bond. You may feel inspired to set ambitious goals—just remember not to be disheartened if results take time to manifest. At home, rituals, havans, or other auspicious ceremonies are likely to bring a sense of peace and positivity. Your spouse, meanwhile, may surprise you with a thoughtful gesture that leaves a lasting impression. Remedy: For career growth, distribute sweet and salty savories made of green gram among children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.