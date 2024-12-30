Pisces: Don’t let minor issues trouble your peace of mind. Your plan to save money for yourself is likely to succeed today, as you’ll find it easy to set aside a good amount. Shift your focus away from problems and work on strengthening your position both at home and among friends. Romance is in the air, making it a great day to connect with your partner. Whatever you take on, you’ll find yourself in a position of influence and authority. An early departure from work might allow you to enjoy some quality time, such as a picnic or an outing with your family. Your spouse may also surprise you with something delightful, adding joy to your day. Remedy: For good health and positive energy, offer white flowers and some money into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.