Pisces: Try to leave work early today and focus on activities you truly enjoy. While your expenses may increase, a rise in income will cover your bills. Your priority should be to take care of the needs of your family members today. Don’t forget to forgive your partner if there’s any lingering tension. Stress at work and home could make you more irritable than usual. Although free time should be spent wisely, today you may end up misusing it, which could affect your mood. Someone may show a lot of interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: Feed cows white sweet products to improve your performance in both job and business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 11:30 am.