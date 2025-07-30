Pisces: You may experience body aches or stress-related issues today, so take care of your health and try to rest when needed. Financially, new opportunities could arise through people in your network. Spend quality time with your children—guide them on values and responsibilities, as it will help shape their future. A miscommunication or unclear message could dampen your mood, so be careful with how information is shared or received. You have great potential—don’t hesitate to chase the opportunities that come your way. You may feel nostalgic and inclined to revisit hobbies or activities you enjoyed in childhood. Your spouse’s mood may be off, which could leave you feeling slightly irritated. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.