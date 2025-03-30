Pisces: Elders should channel their extra energy into productive activities to gain meaningful rewards. A disagreement with your spouse over finances may arise, as they might criticize your spending habits and lavish lifestyle. In the evening, cherish some quality time with your children. Romantic opportunities may come your way, but they are unlikely to last long. At work, your dedication and skill may earn appreciation from your seniors. You'll also make good use of your free time by completing pending tasks from the past. By the end of the day, you will experience the beautiful and fulfilling side of marriage. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.