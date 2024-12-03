Pisces: Show great courage and resilience as you navigate challenges today. Your optimistic outlook will help you overcome any setbacks. Unexpected opportunities for financial gain are likely to come your way. It will be a joyful day as your spouse makes special efforts to bring you happiness. Be cautious with your emotions, as excessive passion could risk your romantic relationship. If you value time as much as money, take proactive steps to achieve your fullest potential. Avoid squandering your free time on unproductive activities. While romance will fill your day with beauty, minor health concerns may require attention. Remedy: To enhance your love life, try wearing white clothing when meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.