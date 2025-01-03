Pisces: The blessings of a saintly person will bring peace to your mind. Business profits are likely to brighten the day for many traders and entrepreneurs. A fresh look, new outfit, or new connections could add excitement to your day. For those immersed in love, the melody of romance will resonate deeply today, making you forget all other worldly distractions. Housewives of this zodiac sign may find time to relax after completing household chores, perhaps by watching a movie or browsing on their phones. You’ll experience the truth behind the saying that marriages are made in heaven. Instead of feeling upset about any perceived lost time, focus on making the most of the remaining hours of the day. Remedy: To foster happiness and peace in your family, show love and respect toward your mother.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.