Pisces: It’s a wonderful day to engage in activities that boost your self-confidence and make you feel good. A family member’s illness may cause some financial strain, but their health should be your top priority. Unexpected guests might visit in the evening. Your love life will feel exciting and full of charm. Work is likely to go in your favor, bringing positive results. You may also openly discuss with your partner the lack of time they give you and express your concerns. Later, you and your spouse will enjoy something exciting together. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepal tree to bring peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.