Pisces: Today, it's a great idea to engage in sports and outdoor activities for entertainment. Your financial situation improves as you receive overdue payments. Enjoyable entertainment will be even better when shared with the whole family. It’s also a good day for romance. Take advantage of any new money-making ideas that come to you today. Those of this zodiac sign should consider reading spiritual books during their free time, as it can help alleviate many of your troubles. You probably already know the health benefits of a hug, and today, your spouse will offer you plenty of affection. Remedy: Recite Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times for a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am and 10 am.