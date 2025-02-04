Pisces: Let go of stubbornness for the sake of a happier life—it only wastes time. Be mindful of your spending and avoid unnecessary extravagance today. Dedicate yourself to your family’s well-being, ensuring your actions come from love and a positive outlook rather than greed. Don’t give in to unreasonable demands in your relationship. While new opportunities may seem tempting, avoid making hasty decisions. Your sense of humor will be one of your greatest strengths. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a less-than-pleasant reaction. Remedy: Apply saffron tilak on your forehead to maintain good health and stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.