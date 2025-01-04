Pisces: You can manage your weight through regular exercise. Be cautious today, as there is a possibility of financial loss, so stay alert when making transactions or signing any documents. It's a good day to reconnect with old friends and rekindle relationships. You’ll be in a loving mood, so take the opportunity to make special plans with your beloved. Today, you might prefer spending more time alone than socializing with others. Use any free time to clean the house and refresh your surroundings. This day holds great potential for your married life. Show your partner how much you love them, and consider cooking something special together to add a spark to your relationship. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls for multiple financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.